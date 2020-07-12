Five from Hopkins injured after leaving roadway and striking tree, 6-year-old life flighted to Children’s Mercy

Five Hopkins residents were hurt, two seriously, when a car traveled off a road in northern Nodaway County striking a tree.

The driver, 40-year old Andrea Hornbuckle, was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph with serious injuries. A six-year-old boy was taken to Mosaic Hospital in Maryville and then flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries.

Another passenger, 37-year old Shannon Horbuckle was taken to Mosaic in Maryville with moderate injuries. An eight-year-old boy was transported to Mosaic in St. Joseph with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in Maryville with minor injuries. All five of those individuals are from Hopkins.

The accident happened during the noon hour Saturday three miles west of Hopkins on Route FF when the northbound car traveled off the right side of the road, crossed to the left side, went down an embankment, and hit a tree, demolishing the vehicle.

The driver and the six-year-old boy were not wearing seat belts, but the other three occupants were using safety devices.

The names of the juveniles were not released by the patrol.

