Daviess County Junior Livestock show officials announce winners in beef judging, rabbit and poultry competition

In beef judging at the Daviess County Junior Livestock show on Saturday, Cutler Epperson exhibited the Grand Champion bull, Nathan Meek had the Reserve Champion bull, Lilly Stedum showed the Grand Champion Heifer, and Abby Burton exhibited the Reserve Champion heifer.

Ashley Knibb had the Grand Champion market animal. Kimber Woodworth showed the Reserve Champion market animal. Abby Clark was the junior showman and received the “In-County” Bull Recognition. Cayden Bowe received herdsmanship honors. Aubrey Burton was intermediate showman, Allena Allen the senior showman, and Emma Henderson had the Top “In-County” heifer.

There were 39 entries in the rabbit, poultry, and waterfowl judging on Saturday at the Daviess County Junior Livestock show.

Jacob Smith exhibited the Grand Champion and won junior showmanship among those ages eight to ten. Jacob and Abigail Smith received herdsmanship honors. McKenzie Bauman had the Reserve Champion.

Lonna Terhune showed the “In County” Grand Champion. Hannah Brown was the senior showmanship winner among those in the age group 14 and older. Carley Krause won showmanship among persons ages eleven to 13.

The communities of those entered into the competition were not provided by officials.

