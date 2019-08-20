Princeton Board of Education approves tax rate, rolls back debt service levy

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the proposed tax rate as presented at a hearing Monday evening.

The tax levy for 2019-2020 was set at $5.0974 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase of two point two seven cents from last year. The 2019-2020 tax levy includes $3.96.42 cents for the incidental rate and 18 cents for capital projects. The state auditor’s office computation of the debt service tax rate was $1.71.26 cents.

The board voluntarily rolled back the debt service levy to the 95.32 cents to maintain its promise of a no-tax-increase bond issue passed in April 2017.

During the regular meeting, MoBeef for MoKids was approved. The project is a joint program of the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Beef Industry Council to increase the amount of Missouri-raised beef on school lunch menus. MoBeef for MoKids will double the amount of beef in Princeton school lunches. The increased beef will be raised and provided by cattle producers in Mercer County.

Additional menu items are to include meatball subs, beef cheddar melts, salisbury steak, beef tacos, cheeseburger macaroni, and beef quesadillas. Several education programs will be brought into schools to teach students about beef production and the health benefits of eating beef.

A purchase was approved for a new John Deere lawnmower and the board approved the senior class’s request for open lunch.

After a closed session, it was announced that the board approved the resignation of paraprofessional Debi Place Nordyke.