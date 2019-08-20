North Central Missouri College hires new Chief Information Officer

Jennifer Triplett from Kansas City, Missouri, has been hired as North Central Missouri College’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). Jennifer began her duties at the end of July, and fall 2019 will be her first semester at NCMC. Jennifer will oversee all components of the Information Technology (IT) department and serve as a member of the president’s cabinet. Jennifer replaces long-time CIO Alan Barnett who retired previously this year.

“I am delighted to be at NCMC, and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with leaders from across the college,” said Jennifer. “I am presently learning about the current state of NCMC’s Information Technology strategy, and I’m looking forward to strengthening our interdepartmental relationships as well as optimizing our IT services and processes.”

Jennifer comes from Cerner Corporation, where she was the Senior Technical Project Manager. Jennifer also held roles at Cerner as Process Architect and System Engineer. Jennifer was at Cerner since 2008 and prior, worked as a Computer Technician at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Jennifer holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University, a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration both from Saint Leo University. Jennifer is also a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer, Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator, and a Microsoft Certified Professional.

“Jennifer is going to be an excellent addition to our senior leadership,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “I look forward to her strong leadership, experience, and knowledge enhancing our IT services and opportunities.”