Potential exposure of COVID-19 at Grand River Multipurpose Center Dance

The Livingston County Health Center is informing the public of potential exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Friday night dance held from 7-10 p.m. at Grand River Multipurpose Center. Those attending should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for the next 14 days.

Those reported as close contacts of the positive cases were notified by the Health Center. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.

Researchers estimate that people who get infected with the coronavirus can spread it to others 2 to 3 days before symptoms start and are most contagious 1 to 2 days before they feel sick. The CDC says that if you might have come into contact with the virus and have no symptoms, you should self-monitor. This means watching for signs such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Stay out of crowded places, keep at least 6 feet away from other people, and wear a cloth face mask when you have to go out.

If you have specific concerns of close contact and have not been called, call the Health Center at 646-5506 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you have general questions about isolation and quarantine, please call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Toll-Free COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares