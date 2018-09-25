United States Postal Service has announced it has now successfully fixed a quirk in the mail system that resulted in some Missourians along the Iowa and Arkansas borders being assigned non-Missouri postal addresses.

Senator Clair McCaskill stated a system that had people living in one state but having an address of another state didn’t make sense.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan wrote to Senator McCaskill that Postal officials in the Hawkeye, Gateway, and Mid-America Districts successfully converted the addresses. Missouri customers who previously were required to use an Iowa or Arkansas state designation in their mailing address are now able to use the correct state designation of Missouri. It has been several months since the conversion has been in place and there have been no reported problems.

McCaskill has long worked to improve postal service and hold the agency accountable, particularly for Missourians in rural communities. She sent a letter to the Administration’s Postal Task Force, urging it to prioritize reliable access in rural communities and improved delivery times.

She called for postal reforms after a Postal Service Inspector General report found that mismanagement led to up to two billion pieces of delayed mail. She joined other Senators introducing a comprehensive postal reform bill that, she says, will put the Postal Service on firm financial footing, improve performance in rural communities, and allow for the development of new products and services.