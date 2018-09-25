Livingston County Sheriff seeking tips on destruction of cornfield

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public information on property damage to an unharvested cornfield near LIV 351 in southeastern Livingston County.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the property damage most likely happened Saturday or Sunday. He says a vehicle believed to be involved lost a bumper valance, and information collected suggests it was possibly from a 1995 to 1998 Toyota pickup truck.

Anyone with any information on the location of the suspect vehicle or person or persons involved with the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515 or call dispatch at 660-646-2121.