Polo man facing multiple charges after fleeing from the scene of a crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Polo man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident last week.

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Arthur Martin has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third and subsequent offense, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. He also faces the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less—prior drug offense, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin is to be held on no bond.

A probable cause affidavit from Detective James Kirkendoll with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at Stoutmore and School streets, but the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle left Polo, the deputy followed it, and it traveled off the left side of the road near Soo Line Drive and Royals Road. The vehicle made contact with the railroad tracks, resulting in an accident.

Kirkendoll reports a man, later identified as Martin, fled the scene while a woman remained in the vehicle. A search for Martin was attempted, but he was not located.

Inventory was taken of the vehicle. Items allegedly found included a syringe containing a brown liquid and two clear baggies containing a green leafy substance. The syringe was later field-tested in a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and the green substance field-tested in a presumptive positive for marijuana.

Kirkendoll reports Martin told his probation and parole officer by text message that he would not turn himself in until he has his personal business situated.

The probable cause statement notes Martin was convicted in Barry County in October 2013 on felony possession of a controlled substance and in Clay County in October 2019 on possession of a controlled substance. He also has a revoked driver’s license.

Related