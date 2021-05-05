Resound Fest in Bethany to feature gospel music on two stages in June

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several Christian and Gospel artists will perform at this year’s Resound Fest of Bethany. There will be two stages at the Miracle Hills Ranch on June 11th and 12th.

Artists will start that Friday at 3 o’clock on the 360 Stage, with 9th Hour. Brendyn and Doug Johnson are also scheduled to perform. The Main Stage schedule will begin at 6 o’clock, with Leanna Crawford, Cochren and Company, and Building 429.

That Saturday’s schedule includes Faith Head on the 360 Stage at noon, followed by Bred 4 War and Joe Guerra. The Main Stage will include Johnathan Stone at 4 o’clock. Break the Fall, Jamie Kimmett, I Am They, and Jeremy Camp are also set to perform.

The schedule might be on a rain delay if there is inclement weather.

Other activities planned include paintball, a water slide, a swimming pool, paddle boats, canoes, sand volleyball, and basketball. Activities will be open on June 11th and 12th from 10 to 6 o’clock. Activities bracelets can be purchased for $10 per person. Paintball is a separate fee.

There will also be merchandise and food vendors. Food may not be brought inside the festival grounds.

Admission is free to the Resound Fest. Businesses, individuals, and churches help cover the cost of the event. A love gift offering will be taken each night at the Main Stage. Donation stations are also located around the festival grounds.

General parking is also free. There is a $20 donation to park in a closer spot. Attendees can donate for a Friends parking pass to park closest to the Main Stage.

Camping will also be available for a fee. A free shower house is available on the campgrounds.

More information can be found on the Resound Fest website or by calling 660-425-2277.

