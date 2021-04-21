Pleasant View R-6 Music Department to present spring program

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Music Department will present its spring program twice next week. The program will be on April 29th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and April 30th at 7 o’clock at night.

Janet Lake’s preschool will perform in the Thursday program. Both performances will include performances by the school bands.

The performances will also include kindergarten through eighth-grade students presenting the musical “It’s Saturday!” The musical will celebrate the “day off,” as the students explore options for activities on Saturday.

Pleasant View decided to add the Thursday afternoon performance for those who would like to attend but would like to avoid the crowd the school usually has for the Friday night performance. Anyone who plans to attend the Thursday, April 29th performance is asked to call the school and give the approximate number of individuals who will be in that person’s group. The Pleasant View R-6 office’s phone number is 359-3438.

Related