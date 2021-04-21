Greencastle woman injured in crash on Highway 11

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Greencastle woman sustained injuries after a two-vehicle accident 14 miles west of Kirksville the morning of April 21st.

A private vehicle transported sports utility vehicle driver 24-year-old Raeann Kilgore to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for van driver 73 year old Steven Russon of Elmer.

The van was stopped in traffic on Highway 11 at Highway 149, attempted to make a left turn, and struck the SUV in the side. The SUV ran off the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

The SUV was totaled, and the van received minor damage. Both drivers wore seat belts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash, as did the Kirksville Fire Department.

