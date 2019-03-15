Pleasant View R-6 Community Club to sponsor “Basketball Extravaganza”

The Pleasant View R-6 Community Club will hold the annual Basketball Extravaganza to benefit students, faculty, and staff. The event will be held in the school gym on the night of March 23rd.

Community Club Treasurer Sara Berry says the event will begin with alumni Kenton Kinney performing the National Anthem at 6 o’clock prior to the alumni versus alumni basketball game.

A basketball shootout will be held during halftime of the first game for a $1.00 donation with a $50 payout for the winner. A live benefit auction will be held between the two basketball games and is expected to begin around 7:30. Berry says items include homemade desserts and items donated and made specifically for the event.

New offerings for the auction this year include two school programs packages, which include one reserved parking spot and four front row seats for either this year’s spring program or next year’s Christmas program. Other new auction offerings include opportunities for children to ride with Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts or Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring to school. Donations for the auction are still being accepted and should be dropped off at the school by the evening of March 23rd at 5 o’clock.

The second game will be the faculty and staff versus students. Berry says a mini cheer clinic will be held during halftime of that game. Participants are kindergarten through fourth grade Pleasant View students.

BTC Bank donated the burgers for the concessions with BTC staff members doing the grilling. Other concessions will be available as well.

Pleasant View parent Michelle Johnson says there will also be a raffle for a handmade Rainbow Flip lap quilt donated by Superintendent/Principal Rebecca Steinhoff’s mother, Brenda Kerr. Tickets cost $5.00 each or $20.00 for five tickets with only 100 tickets available. The quilt raffle winner does not need to be present to win.

Admission to the Basketball Extravaganza costs $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for students. The funds raised from the event support teachers and staff through the purchase of items they need, allow each student to attend an educational outing at no cost to them and support the upkeep of the school.

Alumni interested in playing in the alumni basketball game or anyone interested in donating an item for the auction or purchasing a raffle ticket should contact Pleasant View School at 359-3438.