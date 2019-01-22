Pickup strikes farm tractor on Highway 36

A Callao man sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck struck a farm tractor due to hazardous road conditions one-half mile west of Callao overnight (Tuesday 1:20 am).

An ambulance transported tractor driver, 50-year-old Nathan Ford, to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Dale Palmer, was not reported as injured.

The tractor traveled partially on the shoulder on eastbound U. S. Highway 36 when the pickup began to slide and hit the tractor in the rear. The truck was totaled, and the tractor received extensive damage.

Ford did not wear a safety device, while Palmer did. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Callao Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.