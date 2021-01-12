Pattonsburg man charged in Daviess County with sexually molesting 4 children between the ages of 12 and 17

Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares

A Pattonsburg man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of child molestation after alleged incidents involving a four-year-old, a 15-year-old, and three individuals between the ages of 14 and 17.

Seventy-three-year-old Steven Dale Lawrence entered a plea of not guilty on Monday. A bond motion was heard and overruled. Bond has been denied. The case was continued to January 19th.

Lawrence has been charged with the felonies of sodomy or attempted sodomy—first degree—victim is less than 12 years old, child molestation—second degree—child less than 12 years of age, child molestation—third-degree—child less than 14 years of age, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15—first offense, and two counts of child molestation—fourth-degree—child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than four years older.

Lawrence also faces misdemeanors of two counts of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor, three counts of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person, and one count each of sexual abuse—second degree, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Probable cause statements say Lawrence is the great grandfather of two of the victims, the grandfather of one, and a grandfather figure to two others.

