Two from Trenton hurt in crash on Highway 65; third Trenton man cited for failing to drive on right half of roadway

The Trenton Police Department reports two Trenton residents sustained injuries when a pickup truck sideswiped a car on Highway 65 Monday morning, January 11, while another Trenton resident received a citation.

Emergency medical services transported car driver 58-year-old Ronald Lee Seward and passenger 37-year-old Russell Duane Ellis to Wright Memorial Hospital. Pickup driver 26-year-old Garrett Adrian Thompson did not report any injuries at the scene.

Lieutenant Larry Smith reports the pickup traveled south on Highway 65, and the car traveled north when Thompson dozed off. Thompson said he heard a “honk,” which woke him, and he realized he was in the northbound lane. He was unable to correct and hit the car between Highway 65 and 28th Street. The truck spun into the ditch and came to rest on the east side of Highway 65. The Trenton Fire Department extricated Seward and Ellis.

Both vehicles received extensive damage with the Highway Patrol assisting in the crash investigation.

Thompson was cited for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and received a municipal court date of February 2, 2021.

