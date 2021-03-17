Patrons of Trenton R-9 School District can watch the Board of Education candidates forum online

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been announced as to how to view online, the Trenton R-9 Board of Education forum on Thursday night. The forum features seven candidates for the school board in the April 6th election. The public forum will start at 5:30 and is held in the Trenton High School commons.

There is a link on the Zoom web applications for individuals who wish to watch the forum online. You can CLICK HERE to watch the forum. The ID is 618 725 1246 and the password is “public.”

There also are links online to allow the public to submit questions for consideration. Survey monkey is being used as it’s expected some people want to submit questions anonymously. CLICK HERE to submit a question for consideration at the forum.

