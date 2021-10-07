Parent-teacher conferences to be held next week for Trenton R-9 School District

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Parent-teacher conferences will be held next week for Trenton R-9 students.

Schools will dismiss early October 14th, and conferences will be from 2 to 7 o’clock. Conferences can be virtual or in person for Rissler Elementary School, Trenton Middle School, and Trenton High School.

Parents of children at Rissler are to be contacted by teachers.

TMS parents were emailed a link to schedule a conference. A link to schedule a conference for TMS is also on the middle school’s Facebook page. Grade cards not picked up at TMS conferences will be mailed October 19th.

The Trenton R-9 School District will not be in session October 15th or 18th.

