The Princeton High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned on October 6, 2021at Eddie Allen Field.

The King was Logan Smith, and the Queen was Lauren Krohn. Both are seniors at Princeton High School.

Princeton will take on Polo in the upcoming Homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m. The Homecoming dance is to be held at 9 p.m.

