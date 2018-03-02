Over 105,000 rural Missouri homes and businesses could get access to high-speed internet service

Over 105,500 rural homes and businesses in Missouri that are currently unserved by high-speed Internet service could get connectivity in the near future.

These homes and businesses are in unserved areas of Missouri eligible for financial support from the next phase of FCC’s Connect America Fund (CAF), which helps offset the high cost of extending broadband service into rural areas. The FCC will be distributing these funds through an innovative “reverse auction,” which is scheduled to launch on July 24.

“Connecting the unconnected in rural America is my top priority,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “I’m excited that our CAF auction will provide opportunities for innovative companies and cooperatives to bridge the digital divide for the Missouri consumers and small businesses that lack high-speed access today.”

Nationwide, providers will compete for up to $2 billion in support to expand access to broadband to nearly 1 million homes and locations in unserved rural areas over the next decade. The auction will provide opportunities for new entrants to the marketplace, regardless of technology, including phone companies, fixed wireless service providers, satellite providers, cable companies and electric utility broadband providers.

By harnessing market forces, the auction is designed to provide consumers with high-quality, broadband service in an efficient, cost-effective way. The application period for providers seeking to participate in the auction runs from March 19 – March 30.

Broadband access is essential in the 21st Century for jobs, education, information and economic development. Since 2011, the FCC has targeted more than $9 billion in support for rural broadband expansion to over 4 million homes and small businesses through its Connect America Fund.

Below is a chart showing Missouri counties with areas eligible for support from the auction, along with the number of homes and businesses (locations):

County Locations Andrew 1620 Atchison 28 Audrain 937 Barry 3482 Barton 1579 Bates 1017 Benton 2303 Bollinger 1034 Boone 554 Buchanan 2527 Butler 1045 Caldwell 45 Callaway 1598 Camden 3989 Cape Girardeau 2616 Carroll 452 Carter 189 Cass 544 Cedar 304 Chariton 449 Christian 260 Clark 214 Clay 913 Clinton 371 Cole 2704 Cooper 1480 Crawford 186 Dade 604 Dallas 210 Daviess 255 DeKalb 1341 Dent 146 Douglas 744 Dunklin 33 Franklin 6725 Gasconade 52 Gentry 317 Greene 1624 Grundy 409 Harrison 17 Henry 80 Hickory 174 Holt 42 Howard 2322 Howell 144 Iron 333 Jackson 857 Jasper 754 Jefferson 5508 Johnson 676 Knox 34 Laclede 102 Lafayette 27 Lawrence 574 Lewis 15 Lincoln 915 Linn 492 Livingston 779 Macon 5 Madison 2645 Maries 1074 Marion 13 Mercer 7 Miller 2885 Mississippi 219 Moniteau 1893 Monroe 425 Montgomery 3 Morgan 3686 New Madrid 8 Newton 194 Nodaway 692 Oregon 213 Osage 3001 Ozark 437 Pemiscot 3 Perry 3594 Pettis 2678 Phelps 154 Pike 2379 Platte 661 Polk 195 Pulaski 83 Putnam 3 Ralls 99 Randolph 1509 Ray 1698 Reynolds 111 Ripley 1549 Saline 1109 Scott 275 Shannon 304 Shelby 6 St. Charles 86 St. Clair 416 St. Francois 3717 St. Louis 635 Ste. Genevieve 3840 Stoddard 350 Stone 134 Sullivan 113 Taney 141 Texas 273 Vernon 973 Warren 122 Washington 1542 Wayne 225 Webster 324 Worth 70 Wright 96

Like this: Like Loading...