Over 105,000 rural Missouri homes and businesses could get access to high-speed internet service

State News March 2, 2018 KTTN News
Fiber Optic Internet Access

Over 105,500 rural homes and businesses in Missouri that are currently unserved by high-speed Internet service could get connectivity in the near future.

These homes and businesses are in unserved areas of Missouri eligible for financial support from the next phase of FCC’s Connect America Fund (CAF), which helps offset the high cost of extending broadband service into rural areas. The FCC will be distributing these funds through an innovative “reverse auction,” which is scheduled to launch on July 24.

“Connecting the unconnected in rural America is my top priority,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “I’m excited that our CAF auction will provide opportunities for innovative companies and cooperatives to bridge the digital divide for the Missouri consumers and small businesses that lack high-speed access today.”

Nationwide, providers will compete for up to $2 billion in support to expand access to broadband to nearly 1 million homes and locations in unserved rural areas over the next decade. The auction will provide opportunities for new entrants to the marketplace, regardless of technology, including phone companies, fixed wireless service providers, satellite providers, cable companies and electric utility broadband providers.

By harnessing market forces, the auction is designed to provide consumers with high-quality, broadband service in an efficient, cost-effective way. The application period for providers seeking to participate in the auction runs from March 19 – March 30.

Broadband access is essential in the 21st Century for jobs, education, information and economic development. Since 2011, the FCC has targeted more than $9 billion in support for rural broadband expansion to over 4 million homes and small businesses through its Connect America Fund.

 

Below is a chart showing Missouri counties with areas eligible for support from the auction, along with the number of homes and businesses (locations):

 

 

CountyLocations
Andrew1620
Atchison28
Audrain937
Barry3482
Barton1579
Bates1017
Benton2303
Bollinger1034
Boone554
Buchanan2527
Butler1045
Caldwell45
Callaway1598
Camden3989
Cape Girardeau2616
Carroll452
Carter189
Cass544
Cedar304
Chariton449
Christian260
Clark214
Clay913
Clinton371
Cole2704
Cooper1480
Crawford186
Dade604
Dallas210
Daviess255
DeKalb1341
Dent146
Douglas744
Dunklin33
Franklin6725
Gasconade52
Gentry317
Greene1624
Grundy409
Harrison17
Henry80
Hickory174
Holt42
Howard2322
Howell144
Iron333
Jackson857
Jasper754
Jefferson5508
Johnson676
Knox34
Laclede102
Lafayette27
Lawrence574
Lewis15
Lincoln915
Linn492
Livingston779
Macon5
Madison2645
Maries1074
Marion13
Mercer7
Miller2885
Mississippi219
Moniteau1893
Monroe425
Montgomery3
Morgan3686
New Madrid8
Newton194
Nodaway692
Oregon213
Osage3001
Ozark437
Pemiscot3
Perry3594
Pettis2678
Phelps154
Pike2379
Platte661
Polk195
Pulaski83
Putnam3
Ralls99
Randolph1509
Ray1698
Reynolds111
Ripley1549
Saline1109
Scott275
Shannon304
Shelby6
St. Charles86
St. Clair416
St. Francois3717
St. Louis635
Ste. Genevieve3840
Stoddard350
Stone134
Sullivan113
Taney141
Texas273
Vernon973
Warren122
Washington1542
Wayne225
Webster324
Worth70
Wright96

 

 

 

Post Views: 96

Sharing

Tags

, , , , ,

About KTTN News