Audio: Missouri Supreme Court to decide Grain Belt Express case

It will be up to the Missouri Supreme Court to decide a case involving the Grain Belt Express, a proposed transmission line to transport wind energy from Kansas to Indiana.

The proposed line would stretch across northern Missouri going through southern parts of our listening area.

The 780 mile Grain Belt Express wind energy line has been held up since the Missouri Public Service Commission, in a ruling last year, said all counties along the path must agree to the project.

Missouri Farm Bureau’s director of regulatory affairs, Leslie Holloway, explains the referral to the Supreme Court came from a ruling this week that was issued by the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Holloway spoke yesterday with Farm Bureau director of communications Eric Bohl and explained that Farm Bureau leaders believe the issues relate to the eminent domain of property belonging to rural landowners.

Like this: Like Loading...