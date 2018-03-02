“Lonesome Road” highlights Chillicothe Area Arts Council season finale

The gospel group “White River” was to perform at the final show of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, but had to cancel so “Lonesome Road” stepped up and will perform at the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s final season show.

“Lonesome Road” will perform pop acoustic, country-style gospel, and middle of the road songs with a message during the concert at the Dickinson Performing Arts Center the afternoon of March 24th at 3 o’clock.

The group is from the Springfield and Branson area and has performed for 20-years with the same four original members.

Tickets for the concert cost $15 for adults and $5 for students with season tickets for “White River” to be exchanged for “Lonesome Road” at no additional charge.

