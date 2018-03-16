Olivia Lauhoff chosen NCMC’s Outstanding Student for March

Olivia Lauhoff from Chillicothe, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for March. Olivia is an A+ student, receiving her Associate of Arts transfer degree from NCMC. After Olivia graduates from NCMC, she will be attending Missouri Western State University to pursue her bachelor degree in History.

Olivia is involved in the Trio program Student Support Services. She was asked what her favorite things were at NCMC and Olivia said, “enjoying time visiting and receiving help in the SSS between classes and free time.”

Olivia was asked about why she chose NCMC she stated, “My brother went to a major university and decided that was not what I wanted to do.” Olivia furthermore said that NCMC is “close nit” and she enjoys not just being another person. She also chose NCMC because it was close to home. “NCMC is just a great place, the atmosphere is very relaxed,” said Olivia. “I was nervous on my first day of school, but then I realized that everyone is so nice.”

