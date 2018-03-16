Chillicothe Police Department seeking public assistance in locating missing 13-year-old

The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old Chillicothe boy. Jayden Joseph Beltran was last seen in the 1500 block of Calhoun Thursday afternoon at approximately 3 o’clock.

Jayden has brown hair, brown eyes, a chipped front tooth, is approximately 5’ 1” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a hood that has a lime green lining, gray shirt, blue jeans and navy blue shoes with white soles.

If you have information that can lead to the location of Jayden Joseph Beltran, the Chillicothe Police Department is asking you to contact them at(660) 646-2121.

