Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves resignations

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved Thursday evening covering the cost of blood tests for employees not on the school’s insurance.

Basic blood tests would cost $19 per employee with employees on the school insurance to have the cost covered by insurance. The board discussed exploring other possibilities for employee health insurance. Midwest Public Risk currently provides the district’s insurance.

The board approved offering student accident insurance at the family’s expense to students who do not have insurance. Members also approved advertising for bids for mowing the elementary and high school lawns. The board discussed the high school gym roof project with bids for the project due by the afternoon of April 9th at 3 o’clock.

Approved were the resignations of kindergarten through 12th-grade guidance counselor Felicia Udovich effective at the end of her contract this school year as well as of elementary cook Heather Brown effective at the end of the current school year. The board tabled action on adopting the 2018-2019 school calendar until the April meeting.

During a closed session, the board approved hiring all certified instructors for next school year with board member Danny Berry voting no for Amanda Tatum and Mike Herrold abstaining on the vote for Amy Axtell. Abe Carver abstained voting for Tiffany Carver and Bailey Kansinger.

Like this: Like Loading...