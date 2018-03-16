Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to begin rehearsals

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will begin rehearsals next month for its Summer concert.

Rehearsals for the choir and the orchestra will start at the Hodge Presbyterian Church of Trenton the night of April 17 with registration starting at 6 o’clock, and practice running from 6:30 to 8:30. There is a $10 participation fee to help fund renting music.

Most of the orchestra instrumentation is expected to return, but new talent is invited to participate. The orchestra is looking for string instruments and the choir needs all vocal ranges from bass to soprano.

Contact Monica Fawson or Dennis Browning for more information on Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra rehearsals.

“The Music of Living” themed Summer concert is scheduled for June 16th.

