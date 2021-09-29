Officials for Missouri Day Festival announce coloring contest for kids

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A coloring contest will be held as part of this year’s Missouri Day Festival. The contest is open to Grundy County youth from preschool through fourth grade, including homeschooled children.

The coloring page has been sent via email to area schools and may be downloaded from the KTTN website as a PDF file by clicking HERE. Pictures may be colored with crayons, colored pencils, or markers.

Completed coloring pages should be returned to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office by October 8, 2021, at 4:30 in the afternoon. They must include the student’s name, school, and grade listed on the back.

Pages will be judged by grade level. Finalists will be awarded gift cards from this year’s sponsor, Orscheln Farm, and Home, with $15.00 for first place, $10.00 for second, and $5.00 for third. Prizes will be awarded at the Missouri Day opening ceremony at the First Baptist Church in Trenton on October 14 at 7 o’clock at night.

Questions should be directed to Coloring Contest Chairperson Jeanie Griffin at 660-359-7904.

