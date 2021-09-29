Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nine COVID-19 cases were added in Linn County since September 21st. The health department on September 28 reported 1,862 total cases. The number of active cases had decreased by nine to 14. Three COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported for Linn County.

The Sullivan County Health Department September 28 confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,186. Thirty-four cases were active.

The Harrison County Health Department of Bethany will give Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines several days in October. Appointments can be scheduled for October 6th, 8th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th, and 29th.

Booster doses will be available for eligible individuals. Call the Harrison County Health Department to schedule a time to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at 660-425-6324.

The Caldwell County Health Department will host flu vaccine clinics in three locations. They will be at the Hamilton United Methodist Church on November 3 from 2 to 6 o’clock, the Braymer American Legion on November 9 from 3 to 5 o’clock, and the Caldwell County Nutrition Center of Polo on November 16 from 10 to 11 o’clock.

Sign up for the flu vaccine clinics at patients.vaxcare.com/registration, and use the enrollment code MO13650.

Related