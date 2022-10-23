Obituary & Services: Richard Eugene Williams

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Richard Eugene Williams, age 63 of Lathrop, MO passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, at Northland Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Kansas City.

Richard was born on March 7, 1959, the son of John Richard and Mary (Armes) Williams in Cameron, MO. At an early age, he began working for Evergreen Nursery in Lawson, MO. He was a 1977 graduate of Lathrop High School. Following graduation, he obtained an associate’s degree in Business Management from Missouri Western State University. After graduating he worked for Hallmark Cards and also helped build homes in Lathrop and the surrounding areas. Richard was baptized as a teenager and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lathrop. Richard was the Lathrop Mules Athletics’ biggest fan, attending every event he could. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, mushroom hunting, fishing, singing, horticulture, and strawberry ice cream. He was always known to have smarties candy with him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude towards the community for their years of support for Richard.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, John, and brother-in-law, Lynn McGary. He is survived by his mother, Mary Williams of Lathrop, MO; children, Valerie Parra (Danny) of Plattsburg, MO, Ashley Boyles (Justin) of Excelsior Springs, MO, Ryan Williams of Lathrop, MO; grandchildren, Isabella, Luke, Dawson, Collin, and Lia Parra, Hayden, Hunter, Harrison, and Heath Boyles, and Elijah Williams; and siblings, Enola Scrivens (Todd) of Maysville, MO and Joy McGary of Plattsburg, MO; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Lathrop or Converse Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, the evening prior, also at the church. Burial will follow at Converse Cemetery south of Lathrop.