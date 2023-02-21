Obituary & Services: Rev. Christi Lyn Taylor

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Christi Lyn Taylor, devoted daughter, loving friend, minister of the Word, and entrepreneur passed away on February 16, 2023, at the age of 46 in Dallas, Texas.

Christi was born to Don and Sue (Keith) Taylor in Tustin, California on February 1, 1977, and moved with her parents to Trenton, Missouri shortly thereafter where they lived for eight years forging lifelong relationships with friends and family. In 1985, Christi moved with her parents to Texas where she remained at the time of her passing. She graduated from Canyon High School in Canyon, Texas before attending Southwestern Assemblies of God University for a short period of time before her father’s diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer. She elected to return to West Texas A&M University in Canyon to complete her bachelor’s degree to help her Dad and Mom during his treatment.

Between the sixth and seventh grades, she told her parents that God had called her to serve in the ministry little knowing what that would entail. She never met a stranger calling them friends she had not met yet. Her tender heart always ended with extra animals and people who needed something to eat, a place to stay, or help to get through their day.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Christi. She loved attending church, visiting homebound seniors, spending an evening with friends and family at dinner or having a cup of coffee, reading, writing, playing games, or watching movies with her Mom. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her big smile and pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.

Through the years, Christi loved sharing the gospel and praying for, and with, people of all ages. She loved to study the Word and walk out what she felt God was directing her to do. She used everyday trips to Sonic to be a friend to carhops and staff telling her parents it wasn’t about the tea (although she loved the Sonic ice); it was about building relationships so she could talk to them about the Lord. She loved her neighbors and sought ways to serve and love them so they could see Jesus. Many times, we would hear her praying and weeping over those she knew needed Jesus. She made it a point to take people to lunch or dinner and spend precious time getting to know them so she could talk to them about Jesus.

Christi loved her church family and held her pastors in high esteem. She was a member of First Family Church in Amarillo, Texas before moving to the metroplex where she served as Associate Pastor and Youth Leader at Southside Assembly of God in Garland, Texas.

Christi is survived by her mother, Sue Taylor of Red Oak, Texas; aunts Babe Roy of Spickard, Missouri, and Ann Taylor of Fulton, Missouri; her uncle, Dean Keith, and wife, Linda of Rolla, Missouri; and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don Taylor; paternal and maternal grandparents, an aunt two uncles, and two cousins.

Instead of flowers, Christi requested that donations be made to the Missions Fund at First Family Church in Amarillo, Texas, or the Southwestern Assembly of God Scholarship Fund for students majoring in marketplace ministry.

A “Celebration of Life & Memorial Service” will be held on Wednesday, February 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Casa View Assembly of God Church (9949 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228). The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton.

Related