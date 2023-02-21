Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free “Fishing Pond Tune-Up” workshop

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation says farm ponds and small lakes can be improved for better fishing and wildlife watching, whether it is fixing an existing pond or planning a new one.

A free “Fishing Pond Tune-Up” workshop will be offered from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in Plattsburg. This program is sponsored by the Clinton County University of Missouri Extension Council and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Pond development, management strategies, and methods will be discussed. Tory Mason, MDC fisheries management biologist, will talk about pond construction and design, fish stocking recommendations, aquatic vegetation management, and what causes fish kills in ponds.

Jeff Slipke, a senior fisheries and aquatic biologist for the private Midwest Lake Management will discuss the products and services that his company provides. Slipke will talk about fish stocking, electrofishing surveys, management plans, consulting, aquatic weed control, aeration systems, fountains, habitat enhancement, fish feeders, and more.

The program is open to all ages and will be held in the Clinton County Youth Building, 251 East Missouri 116. For more information, contact Jim Patrico, Extension Council secretary, at 816-806-4612 or by email at [email protected].

(Photo by Missouri Department of Conservation)

