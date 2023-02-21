Audio: Missouri Senate discussions could soon heat up on video streaming tax for services like Netflix and Hulu

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Video streaming services, like Hulu and Netflix, do not want to be taxed like cable companies for using Missouri’s public infrastructure.

The Missouri Senate could soon debate Springfield State Senator Curtis Trent’s bill that would ban cities and counties from charging video streaming companies for this tax.

Streaming services are not currently charged the tax but that could change if a court rules in favor of a lawsuit filed by St. Louis County. A handful of cities have spoken in opposition to Trent’s bill, along with the Missouri Municipal League, who say the Legislature should wait until the court case is resolved.

State Senator Curtis Trent says cable companies are taxed because they damage streets and sidewalks while they put their cable components underground, something streaming companies don’t do.

Trent, a Republican from Springfield, says if streaming companies are required to pay the tax, streaming users would ultimately pay the price.

In 2018, St. Louis County filed a lawsuit to try and make streaming companies pay these fees. A handful of cities have spoken in opposition to Trent’s bill, along with the Missouri Municipal League, who says lawmakers should wait until the lawsuit is decided.

Related