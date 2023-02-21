Gallatin Adventist Church to hold event promoting Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Adventist Church will host an event to promote Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center in Trenton.

The event will be held at the Gallatin Adventist Community Center on February 26th at 2 pm.

Life Options Green Hills is a place to explore options regarding pregnancy and sexual health. Services are free and confidential.

Services provided include obstetric ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, parenting classes, options counseling, prenatal classes, community resource referrals, baby supplies, and sexually transmitted infection and disease consultations.

