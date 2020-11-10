November 9 – 13 designated as Registered Apprenticeship Appreciation & Awareness Week

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Governor Mike Parson recognized the importance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs with a proclamation to officially set apart the week of November 9-13, 2020, as Registered Apprenticeship Appreciation & Awareness Week, to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week. Now in its sixth year, National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration that gives businesses, communities, and educators the opportunity to showcase their apprenticeship programs and apprentices while providing valuable information to career seekers.

“Missouri has become a work-based leader by identifying high-demand jobs and the skills required, convening industry sector partnerships to address skills gaps, often by industry designed apprenticeships, leading to credentials and career pathways,” said Gov. Parson in his proclamation.

Missouri will celebrate the designated week with a virtual Apprenticeship Missouri Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Nearly 230 people are registered to attend the Summit, which will feature presentations from state and national leaders, including a national expert, training provider, workforce champion, and employer.

“We are excited to celebrate this week and look forward to highlighting ways the Office of Apprenticeship & Work-based Learning is setting the tone to once again put Missouri at the top of Registered Apprenticeships nationwide,” said Dr. Mardy Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development.

Announced in October, Missouri ranks second in the nation for completed apprenticeships for the second year in a row. Missouri saw 3,388 Registered Apprenticeships completed in FY 2020, more than any other state except California. Missouri currently has more than 13,560 active apprenticeships, participating in 489 registered programs.

“Through Registered Apprenticeships, workers obtain on-the-job training through a paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a transferable credential, while job creators develop and prepare their future workforce,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “I am proud of our team for setting some big goals to increase apprenticeships and look forward to seeing continued growth in this important path to workforce success.”

Missouri is a member of the Increasing Apprentice Diversity Innovation Cohort, a national effort to create solutions for systemic issues facing states as they work to increase the diversity of apprenticeship participants. Five different states and Washington D.C., are discussing strategies for recruiting and retaining workers from underrepresented groups who are interested in apprenticeship.

Visit the Apprenticeship Missouri website to learn more.

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares