Northern Missouri election results for November 3, 2020

Grundy County experienced a 76 percent voter turnout in yesterday’s general election – favoring Republicans in their races and each of the unopposed Republican candidates for countywide offices.

Donald Trump received 81 percent of the presidential vote from Grundy County while Joseph Biden had 18 percent of the vote. Also receiving huge majority support in Grundy County were Republicans Mike Parson for Governor; Mike Kehoe for Lieutenant Governor; Jay Ashcroft for Secretary of State; Scott Fitzpatrick for treasurer; and Eric Schmitt for Attorney General. Sam Graves received 83 percent of the Grundy County vote for 6th district Congressman.

Elected to Grundy County offices were Don Sager and Brad Chumbley as first and second district commissioners; Rodney Herring as sheriff; Barbara Harris as the collector-treasurer; Nathanial Curtis as assessor; Jill Eaton as public administrator; and Dewayne Slater as coroner.

Chumbley and Curtis are new office-holders while the others were re-elected. Voters in Grundy County favored both constitutional amendments. Amendment one was favored by 51.5%. Amendment three was favored by a larger margin 64 said yes. Among results of races in other counties, David Mapel wins Livingston County western district commissioner; Diana Havens for collector-treasurer; and Scott Lindley for coroner.

Capturing races in Daviess County were Wayne Uthe as the second district commissioner and Aaron Piburn as the assessor.

Mitch Allen has been elected as sheriff in Caldwell County. Winning races in Linn County were Glen Murrain and Josh Muck for districts one and two as well as Kjersten Parn as the coroner.

Local ballot issues were decided in Sullivan County as well as three area towns.

Sullivan County voters said no to impose a tax of one dollar per acre on agricultural or horticultural land. The question received 43.3% support. The raw count shows 1,034 who said yes and 1,354 who said no. Voters in Gilman City narrowly defeated a local use tax with 68 in favor and 71 opposed. Voters in Bethany, by a larger margin, said “no” to a local use tax. There were 476 in favor and 689 opposed.

Approval was given by Hamilton voters to having a one cent a gallon fee on diesel fuel, gasoline, and blended fuels. That count was 492 in favor and 285 opposed.

Second District State Representative J Eggleston wins re-election to his seat in the Missouri House. Congressman Sam Graves also is a big winner to continue as the 6th District Representative across northern Missouri.

