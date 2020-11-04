Three juveniles from Braymer hurt in Tuesday crash on Main Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports three juveniles from Braymer sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle made a left turn into the path of a car in Braymer on Tuesday afternoon, November 3rd. No injuries were reported for two other youth, the drivers, and another passenger.

The eight-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter of a passenger in the car, 29-year-old Courtney Eastin of Braymer, were transported by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center. The 15-year-old daughter of the driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Marsha Dunwoodie of Braymer, was also taken by EMS to Hedrick. The one-year-old son and four-year-old daughter of Dunwoodie did not require medical attention.

The driver of the car was listed as 23-year-old Tristan Wessel of Higginsville.

The SUV traveled north on Main Street, and the car traveled south before the accident. Both vehicles came to rest on the west side of the road. The car was totaled, and the SUV received minor damage.

The Patrol reports Dunwoodie and the youths wore seat belts, while Wessel and Eastin did not.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County EMS, and Braymer Fire and Rescue assisted.

