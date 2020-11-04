Princeton High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19; high school student is probable case

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Princeton R-5 Superintendent Jerry Girdner reports classes will continue as scheduled November 4th after the district learned on Tuesday evening, November 3rd of a high school staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

A high school student is also considered to be a probable case. Those are the fifth and sixth positive cases Girdner is aware of in the Princeton School District.

Girdner says the district is working with the Mercer County Health Department, and close contacts have been notified. District administration and the health department are to continue to update families as necessary.

Princeton R-5 is working on a dashboard to provide up to date information for the community. The district hopes to have the dashboard on the school website by the end of the week.

Questions should be directed to respective building administrators.

