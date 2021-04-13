North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approves contracts to non-certified staff; resignations accepted

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved offering contracts to non-certified staff members on April 12th. Non-certified staff will receive a two-point-five percent salary increase. The supplemental pay schedule was accepted for 2021-2022.

Resignations were accepted from Lisa Prichard with the library, Katie Crabtree for business, and Dana Smith for math.

Nine staff members will receive years of service recognition on the last day of school. Prichard will be recognized for her retirement. She has been with North Mercer since 1996.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association dead period was set from July 3rd through 11th.

The board discussed what the 2021-2022 school year may look like regarding the pandemic. It is hoped things will look normal, but quarantine guidelines may still be in effect. It was noted that those who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to be quarantined. Election results were certified. Ben Stark was given the oath of office. Ervin Taff was not present. The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education reorganized. It elected Taff as president, Heath West as vice president, and Julie Graham as secretary/treasurer.

The regular May board of education meeting was moved to May 13th at 6 o’clock in the evening. That was due to Sixth Grade Promotion Night scheduled for May 10th.

