Laredo Board of Education increases salary base rate; building improvements discussed

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on April 12th approved a salary proposal that increased the base rate. The base was raised by $1,700 to $31,000. Steps 21 to 30 will be $550.

The career ladder will be replaced with hourly tutoring rates. The rates will be $20 per hour for one to five-year probationary teachers with a maximum of 20 hours, $25 per hour for six to 10-year certified teachers with a max of 40 hours, and $25 per hour for certified teachers with 11 or more years with a max of 60 hours.

Non-certified, extra duty, band, counseling, occupational therapy, and speech contracts will be offered.

The board approved paying for a basic package up to $25 for a health fair. Bus routes for 2021-2022 will remain the same for Laredo.

Building improvements were discussed. Hillside Construction will do window replacement, landscaping, and waterproofing brick. Secretary Robin Griswold reports the work is estimated to cost $11,020. E-rate Priority 2 funding was approved for switches, access points, and firewall for the internet pending the funding.

The board approved paying the 2021-2022 Missouri School Boards Association dues of $1,351. The Network for Educator Effectiveness was approved.

Laredo R-7 Board of Education members Matt Foster and Morgan Duff were sworn in for three-year terms. The board reorganized with Foster as president, Casey Bowe as vice president, and Kristi Urich as treasurer. Griswold is the board secretary, and Angie Lowrey will be the MSBA delegate.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved a 3% raise for non-certified staff. A 5.8% raise was approved for the administrator. The new rate will be $64,231. A resignation was also accepted from Paraprofessional Keri Foster.

Related