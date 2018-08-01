North Central Missouri Fair Parade results announced

The results of Tuesday evening’s North Central Missouri Fair Parade have been announced.

The Oldest Farm Tractor was a 1927 McCormick Deering 1020 driven by Mitch Flowers and owned by Neil Peery. Best Business Float went to Crow Miller Insurance Agency. Lowell Anderson and his 1939 Ford 9N Tractor received Most Unusual Entry.

The Best Restored Tractor was a 1959 John Deere 630 Tractor driven by Kevin Ireland and owned by Quentin Brown pulling a restored wagon driven. The Lowrey Family was the Largest Family in the Parade. Gretchen Shroeder received Best Dressed Horse and Rider.

The North Missouri Saddle Club was the Saddle Club with the Largest Number of Horses and was also named the Best Dressed Saddle Club.

