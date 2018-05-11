North Central Missouri College named as a Military Friendly School

North Central Missouri College has earned the 2018-19 Military Friendly® School designation by Victory Media. Each year, the list of Military Friendly® Schools is provided to veterans and their families, helping them select the best college, university, or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

“We are very pleased to hear of this designation,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs. “It is an honor to serve those who have served our country.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey. Student survey data was also taken into consideration for the designation. More than 1,400 schools participated in the survey with 941 schools earning the designation.

Kimberly Meeker, Director of Financial Aid, stated “It is an honor to receive this designation. I believe it speaks to the commitment NCMC faculty and staff have towards serving our military student population.” Marie Moulin, Academic Advisor, went on to say, “We are very excited to learn of this achievement. I always enjoy working with our military students and helping them achieve their academic goals.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Dr. Lenny Klaver, President stated, “We are pleased to again be recognized as a Military Friendly School. At NCMC, we value our soldiers and veterans, holding them in high esteem for their service to our country. Creating access and training for transitioning back to civilian life is one of the ways to show such appreciation. Honoring them with welcoming arms, thanking them for their contributions to keeping the U.S. and world safe, and assisting soldiers, past and present, to continue a track toward virtuous and noble lives is a responsibility we take seriously.”

Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

