Prison sentences handed down in Division One of Grundy County court

Numerous cases were processed Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Bobby Dean Morgans the second of Trenton has been sentenced to prison for theft of a county ambulance, a burglary, and probation violations. Morgans admitted to the violations and probation was revoked.

A previously suspended sentence was set aside and a sentence was executed with Morgans to serve ten years with the Department of Corrections. Credit was given for time served in the Grundy County Jail awaiting disposition of the court cases. The sentence runs concurrently with terms of seven years in prison on charges of stealing an ambulance and second-degree burglary both on February 20th. Morgans pleaded guilty to this years’ charges in Grundy County and the revoked probation came on a felony drugs charge from 2015.

Also sentenced yesterday to prison on various charges was Hayden Robert McGill of Trenton. He admitted to violations which prompted the court to revoke probation. A previous sentence that had been set aside was ordered executed with McGill serving five years in the Department of Corrections. He’d been on probation for burglary charges filed in 2016 in Grundy County. On misdemeanor charges of property damage, McGill was sentenced to 48 days in the county jail on each of two counts. The sentences are concurrent. Credit was given for time served awaiting disposition of the cases.

A third defendant was sentenced to prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Sentencing was announced for William James Fune of O’Neill, Nebraska following a probation violation hearing. Fune was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. Credit was given for time served in the Grundy County Jail awaiting disposition of the court cases. He had pleaded guilty last August.

Other prison sentences were announced but were suspended in favor of probation.

Spickard resident Scott Lee Sims pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Sims was sentenced to five years in prison. But the execution of the sentence was stayed and Sims was placed on probation for five years. Conditions of probation include 20 hours of community service and 300 dollars to the law enforcement fund.

Trenton resident Mark Allen Romesburg pleaded guilty to domestic assault in the third degree. Romesburg was sentenced to four years in prison. Execution of sentence was stayed in favor of five years probation.

Among conditions, Romesburg is to pay $300to the law enforcement fund, make restitution of nearly $7,200, six months GPS monitoring, follow recommendations of an evaluation, no social media, and have no contact with the victim of the assault.

Romesburg also pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of violation of an order of protection for an adult and second-degree property damage. He was sentenced to ten days in the county jail on each charge. Credit was given for time served.

Trenton resident Jonathon Bradley Woods pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Woods was sentenced to four years in prison. Execution of the sentence was set aside and he was placed on five years probation. Woods is to perform 20 hours of community service and pay $300 to the law enforcement fund.

Aaron Michael Perez of Trenton was sentenced to 15 days in jail on assault in the fourth degree and 72 days for resisting/interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop. Perez pleaded guilty yesterday to both charges. Credit was given for time spent in jail.

Laredo resident Joseph Adam Vivone pleaded guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault. He was sentenced to 71 days in the county jail with credit given for time served.

David Michael Willey of Trenton pleaded guilty to domestic assault in the first degree and property damage in the first degree. A sentencing report has been requested from state probation and parole. Sentencing is scheduled July 12th.

Probations were continued with additional conditions after Timothy Persell of Spickard and Mac Lewis Rakes of Trenton admitted to violations in separate cases.

A change of venue request by a defense attorney was approved in the child molestation case involving William Nicholas Griffin of Trenton. The case was transferred to Harrison County Circuit Court with Griffin to appear there on June 21st.

A pre-trial conference was yesterday in Grundy County for Tyler Joe Williams of Princeton who’s charged with burglary and felony stealing. The case was heard on a change of venue from Mercer county where incidents occurred last September.

