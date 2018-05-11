Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to be held Saturday

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank based out of Saint Joseph and the National Association of Letter Carriers will participate in the 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday, May 12.

Second Harvest Communications Director Blake Haynes describes the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive as the biggest one-day food drive in the country. Post offices across the food bank’s territory will participate, and the post office in Trenton is one of those participating. Residents may donate to the food drive by placing non-perishable food items in the yellow bags provided in mailboxes and putting the bags by mailboxes. Haynes suggests donations of canned goods, macaroni and cheese, and cereals.

Letter carriers will then pick up the items and take them to get weighed. Haynes says the food drive will be held rain or shine, and all food donated will stay local. Those unable to participate Saturday may donate items to Second Harvest and local food pantries any time. Monetary donations may also be made at the Community Food Bank website.

Haynes shares that more than 80 million pounds of food was collected in last year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, and more than 155 million pounds were collected in the last two years. More than 26,500 pounds of food was collected last year in the Second Harvest network alone.

Second Harvest provides service to 15 Northwest Missouri counties and four Northeast Kansas counties. Anyone wishing to volunteer to bring food to Second Harvest in Saint Joseph to weigh and distribute it should call him at 816-364-3663.

