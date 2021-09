Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting for discussion with the Higher Learning Commission Accreditation Team.

The meeting will be in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center on the campus in Trenton on September 20th at 11:45 in the morning.

Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports the Higher Learning Commission will visit the NCMC campus on September 20th and 21st for a standard accreditation review that happens every 10 years.

