Newtown-Harris School District employs vocal music and band instructor; tax rate hearing set for August 13

The Newtown-Harris School District has employed an instructor for vocal music and band.

Jeff Wick was approved for the position during a Monday Board of Education meeting. Minutes from the meeting indicate that board members discussed the social studies opening.

Approval was given for membership with the Missouri Association of Rural Education, the special education core assurance plan, and Doctor Lucas McKinnis (as superintendent) to be the Title 9 compliance coordinator.

A discussion was held on the re-opening plan for school next month.

The annual tax rate public hearing will be on August 13, 2021, at 7 in the evening, with the regular meeting to follow at 7:15.

