Evergy customers to see slight decrease in monthly electric bills

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The charge is a separate line item on customer bills.

The charge is designed to allow Evergy Missouri West to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

For Evergy Missouri West, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge drop by $0.73 a month, effective August 1, 2021. For Evergy Missouri Metro, the charge for the residential customers using 1,000-kilowatt hours per month will drop by .11 cents per month beginning August 1, 2021.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service in area counties including Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, and Worth counties. Evergy Missouri Metro has electric service customers in Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton counties.

Related