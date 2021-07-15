Video: Rhonda Vincent to perform in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One of the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville who was inducted this spring, Rhonda Vincent, will perform in early October in Trenton.

The organizer of the concert, Ron Dougan, reports it will be a fundraiser for the Northwest Missouri Chapter of the Dream Factory. The mission of the non-profit organization is to grant dreams for children who are chronically or critically ill. The volunteer-driven organization has been doing that since 1980.

Rhonda Vincent, an awarding bluegrass singer, and musician performs Wednesday, October 6 at the new performing arts center at Trenton High School. Doors open at 6 o’clock with music at 7 o’clock.

Tickets are now on sale from at least three locations in Trenton. The advance cost of the tickets is $25. On the night of the show, tickets (if any remain) will cost $30.

Tickets can be purchased from the Trenton Hy-Vee customer service counter, the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, or Ron Dougan Insurance. Offices for those two are at 903 Main Street Dougan also can be contacted by phone at 660-359-0100.

Related