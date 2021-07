Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases increased by four in Harrison County from July 7 through July 8, bringing the total to 1,064.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of July 8, six cases were active, and 892 cases were confirmed. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

Five COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since July 6. The health department reports there have been 1,697 total cases. The number of active cases decreased by nine to 19.

