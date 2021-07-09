Sheep Show results announced at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Sheep Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show.

The overall grand champion ram was shown by Wyatt Wierzbicki, and the reserve champion was shown by Jordan Doty. Libby Endicott had the in-county grand champion ram.

The overall grand champion and reserve champion ewes were shown by Jordan Doty. Libby Endicott had the in-county grand champion ewe.

Jordan Doty showed the grand champion market animal. Samantha Jo Blanchard had the reserve champion market animal. Libby Endicott had the in-county grand champion market animal.

Harlee Beck received senior showmanship at the Sheep Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show. Intermediate showmanship went to Wyatt Wierzbicki, and junior showmanship went to Farrah Lauhoff. Herdsmanship went to Libby and Cale Endicott.

