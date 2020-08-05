New Cambria man facing burglary and theft charges in Linn County

A New Cambria man faces several felony charges in Linn County after an alleged incident in Meadville Saturday, August 1st.

Forty-three-year-old Richard Neal Elam has been charged with burglary—second degree, harassment—first degree, and stealing—firearm, explosive weapon, or ammonium nitrate. He has also been charged with misdemeanor assault—fourth degree. An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5th.

A probable cause statement from Linn County Deputy Brandon Preston accuses Elam of telling a woman if she did not meet him at her residence, he would take her AR-15 rifle and smash it against a tree. He also allegedly threatened to locate the woman’s car, break out the car’s windows, and shoot up the woman’s boyfriend’s house.

The Highway Patrol took Elam into custody in Meadville and reportedly found an AR-15 outside the woman’s residence hidden behind a rusted wheel. The probable cause statement notes the woman told law enforcement she did not put the rifle outside.

