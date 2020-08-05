Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board approves petition

The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board the evening of Monday, August 3rd approved a petition to amend the zoning of property and a conditional use permit application. The Board of Adjustment denied an application for a variance to build a warehouse.

The petition passed by the Planning and Zoning Board was from Hope Haven and involved property at 420 Martin Street be rezoned from R-3 to MU-1. The conditional use permit was for the installation of an AT&T telecommunications tower at 1 East Bridge Street. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira reports both items will move on to the Chillicothe City Council.

The Board of Adjustment denied an application from Mautino Properties, LLC for a variance to build a warehouse within the front setback requirements at 713 Graves Street. Shira notes a few community members spoke at the public hearing and said the variance would make it difficult for traffic to see and go into and out of the property next to it safely.

